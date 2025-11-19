SmithKline Beecham's Pranlukast: Phase IIa

SmithKline Beecham has presented the results of a Phase IIa trial of its orally-active leukotriene antagonist pranlukast at the annual meeting of the American Lung Association and American Thoracic Society. The data indicates that pranlukast can improve FEV1 (forced expiratory volume) and peak expiratory flow values rate after a single dose.

The 127-patient study, conducted in Europe, was carried out over a four-week period and compared pranlukast 225mg bid, pranlukast 337.5mg bid and placebo in patients with mild-to-moderate disease. Significant improvements compared to placebo were also noted for morning domiciliary PEFR measurements and summary and night time symptom scores, said the company.

For the 337.6mg dose, FEV1 was 270 ml compared to 100 ml for placebo, and PEFR was 43 l/minute and 15 l/minute, respectively. The company has already completed registration trials for the product in Japan, and Phase III trials are ongoing elsewhere.