SmithKline Beecham Sells Dijon Plant

SmithKline Beecham has sold its self-medication production plant in Dijon, France. The plant, based in Longvic industrial zone, was owned by the SB subsidiary Sterling Midy Industrie and was sold for a symbolic franc to Euroabsorbant of the Norbert Le Nigen group.

Meantime, SB has filed a shelf registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the issue of $750 million preference capital by its wholly-owned US subsidiary, SmithKline Beecham Holdings.