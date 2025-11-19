Wednesday 19 November 2025

SmithKline Beecham Unveils Power Pipeline

8 October 1995

Observers of the pharmaceutical industry have become accustomed to the claims of pharmaceutical executives on the fruitfulness of their product pipelines. In recent months there has been a trend towards one-upmanship which has resulted in company after company promising vastly higher new product throughput and shorter and shorter development times.

Latest to make such claims is SmithKline Beecham which, as reported in Pharma Marketletter last week, has promised that its pipeline will generate a sizeable 50 regulatory approvals over the next three years, including 13 New Chemical Entities, eight new vaccines, 12 new combination vaccines and 26 supplemental registrations for new uses and dosing methods for already-marketed products.

Around this time last year, Pfizer's executive vice president for R&D John Niblack received a warm reception for the statement: "in 1994 Pfizer will have six NCEs in Phase III rising to an impressive 14 by the end of 1995. This is a record for Pfizer, and to the best of my knowledge, the industry." In retort, SB president for R&D, George Poste, said at the firm's recent review meeting that it will have 20 NCEs and vaccines by year-end. The company also plans to cut its average development times from around seven years in 1994-1995 to 5.4 years some time after 1997.

