SmithKline Vaccine Results

- SmithKline Beecham's combined acellular pertussis/diphtheria and tetanus vaccine has shown an 89.9% protection rate against pertussis, according to the results of a study presented at the 34th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy (ICAAC) in Orlando USA. The vaccine was launched in Germany in May, as Infanrix, for booster use after a course of whole cell vaccine, and the firm hopes for approval for primary vaccination shortly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze