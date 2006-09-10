Smoking acknowledged as chronic relapsing medical condition in STOP survey

The results from the landmark STOP (Smoking The Opinion of Physicians) study revealed that a majority of physicians believe that smoking is the single most harmful activity that their patients can undertake. The data, which were presented at this year's World Congress of Cardiology meeting in Barcelona, Spain, showed that, in the opinion of the 2,836 doctors who participated in the research, smoking is more harmful than a lack of exercise, an unhealthy diet, excessive alcohol consumption and obesity, in terms of an individuals long-term health.

The findings also showed that 81% of those questioned agreed with the definition of smoking as a chronic, relapsing, medical condition, rather than merely a habit or lifestyle-related issue. This conclusion, commented Mathew Francis, director of London, UK-based market research group Harris Interactive, represents a paradigm shift in the way smoking is viewed by the global medical community, and has clear implications regarding treatment and the use of smoking cessation products.

