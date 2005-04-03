Snake venom ingredient being tested in heart failure

An unnamed molecule in the venom of one of the world's deadliest snakes is being tested as a treatment for heart failure. Trials in Australia of the taipan molecule in healthy rabbits have been successful and scientists are to begin tests on a range of animals with congestive heart failure to assess its effectiveness.
Chemist Paul Alewood of the University of Queensland said the rabbit trials had shown the molecule was important for the removal of fluid out of the body, particularly from the heart and kidneys. The next step will be further animal trials at Melbourne's Baker Heart Institute.
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