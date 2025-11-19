SNIP Endorses French Spending Curb Moves

Bernard Mesure, president of the French pharmaceutical industry association, the SNIP, is preparing to enter negotiations on a drug prices framework agreement which would continue the existing regime in which drug prices are related to volume sales, and is expected to be concluded in early 1996.

The agreement would, according to the SNIP, aim to "expand and speed up" the operation of the drug prices policy initially put into place in early 1994. It has since been translated into 105 individual agreements between drug manufacturers and the Economic Committee on Drugs, representing 90% of French pharmaceutical industry volume.

Mr Mesure says that what interests him in the talks is not selling packs of drugs but achieving "sales of a certain quality." By way of clarifying this, he has appealed to consumers to adopt a more responsible attitude, and "instead of systematically buying the entire volume of drugs prescribed by the doctor all at once," to stagger purchases in relation to consumption.