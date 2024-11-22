SnMP And Jaundice

- A single, intramuscular dose of Sn-mesoporphyrin is superior to conventional phototherapy in treating neonatal hyperbilirubinemia (physiologic jaundice), according to the results of two trials in the publication Pediatrics. In addition, the infants treated with SnMP spent less time in hospital. The researchers concluded that SnMP offers cost, efficacy and simplicity advantages over phototherapy and could replace it.
