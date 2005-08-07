SNP market continuing to grow fast: study

Forecasts that single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping will have a large role in the future of personalized medicine have greatly increased interest in pharmacogenomics, and a new poll by BioInformatics says 48% of researchers expect to increase their SNP genotyping experiments in the next 12 months.

Moreover, 75% of high-throughput researchers (who perform over 1,000 SNP genotyping experiments a week) expect their numbers of SNPs scored to increase, says the study.

Applied Biosystems, Affymetrix and Illumina are the firms scientists most often turn to for SNP genotyping products and services, the study found. However, current Applied Biosystems users were more likely than other respondents to anticipate adopting a new genotyping method to accommodate for their expected increase in throughput, which may be a reflection of researchers' familiarity with the broad array of alternatives offered by the supplier. Conversely, Affymetrix' product portfolio, which is exclusively microarrays, is less suitable for use with multiple SNP genotyping methods, said Robin Rothrock, director of market research at BioInformatics.