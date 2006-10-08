The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) and the Social Security Administration have ended weeks of confusion by agreeing on a formula that will enable Medicare Part D prescription drug beneficiaries to avoid losing the entire value of social security payments because of deductions for prescription drug plans immediately after enrollment or when switching plans.

The issue was referred to recently by outgoing CMS Administrator Mark McClellan when discussing the improvement in the administrative performance of the prescription drug benefit (Marketletter October 2).

According to a spokesman for US Senator Gordon Smith (Republican, Oregon), who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Aging, 80% of Medicare Part D beneficiaries who risk losing an entire month's social security payments owe less than $200. Sen Smith believes that the root of the problem is the poor computer system operated by the SSA, which he believes is in urgent need of replacement.