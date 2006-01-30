Solexa closes $61.0 million financing round

The USA's Solexa has completed the second closing of a private equity placement for approximately $40.0 million, which is the final round of a $65.0 million private equity financing with a group of institutional investors.

Under terms of the financing, Solexa sold approximately 6.1 million shares of common stock at $6.50 per share and issued warrants for the purchase of an additional 2.2 million shares at $7.50 per share at the second closing. The first closing was completed on November 23, 2005, and raised in the region of $25.0 million from the sale of around 3.9 million shares of common stock and the issuance of approximately 1.3 million warrants. Solexa received aggregate gross proceeds of $65.0 million from the first and second closings of the financing, leaving $61.0 million after deduction of offering expenses.