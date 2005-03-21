Solexa completes virus genome with novel sequencing technology

UK biotechnology firm Solexa has completed sequencing its first complete genome, that of the virus Phi-X 174, demonstrating the end-to-end sequencing protocol that the firm hopes will eventually form the basis of routine pharmacogenomics.

The company, which develops ultra-high-throughput DNA sequencing technology, claims genome coverage with 100% accuracy for at least 99.3% of the sequence and reports three mutations confirmed by conventional methods.