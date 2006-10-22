Solexa/Wellcome Trust Sanger Inst sequence human X c/some

USA-based biotechnology firm Solexa says that its researchers, in collaboration with colleagues at the UK's Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, have sequenced the human X-chromosome. The team purified DNA from an anonymous female donor and was able to align a 2.6 gigabase (billion bases) section of high-quality data to a 144-megabase reference sequence. The group added that it intends to add more coverage and detail to the draft sequence prior to publication.

The Hayward, California-headquarterted firm said that the data, which were presented on October 17 at the Genomes, Medicine and Environment Conference in South Carolina, demonstrated that its Genome Analysis System produced high-quality, reliable information. The company added that it expects to be able to offer a whole-genome sequencing service for around $100,000 per genome.