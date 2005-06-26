Wednesday 19 November 2025

Solution to COX-2 dilemma; localized transdermal delivery?

26 June 2005

Strategic Science & Technologies of Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, claims that its platform transdermal technology makes possible the localized transdermal delivery of COX-2 inhibitors. Delivering these antiarthritic/ pain-killing drugs, which have been the subject of considerable controversy since Merck & Co withdrew Vioxx (rofecoxib) last year (Marketletters passim), through the transdermal route to a specific affected area should decrease the total body dose more than 100-fold, the firm contends.

A company spokesperson noted that oral administration of drugs such as COX-2s results in distribution of the agent throughout the body and requires a significantly-higher total dose than localized delivery.

What is needed for relief of pain and inflammation by COX-2s, says SS&T, is simply an effective dosage at the site of the problem; reducing the total body dose should minimize or eliminate the side effects of the drug. Applying a transdermal preparation containing a COX-2 to the site of the pain provides an effective amount of drug where it is needed. Depending on the size of the area affected, a reduction from the oral systemic dose of 100-1,000 fold is achieved.

