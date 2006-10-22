Solvay and Wyeth file bifeprunox with FDA

Belgian pharmaceutical and chemicals group Solvay and USA-based Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, a division of Wyeth, say they have submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration requesting approval for the co-developed schizophrenia drug bifeprunox. The firms added that they had developed the agent under a 2004 collaboration accord which is focused on neuroscience research (Marketletters passim).

The NDA submission is based on safety and efficacy data from a series of studies that evaluated the drug in the treatment of nearly 2,550 patients. Those suffering acute exacerbations were evaluated for six weeks, with stable patients participating in six month assessments.

Joseph Camardo, senior vice president of global medical affairs at Wyeth, explained that the drug was designed to address the findings of the recently-completed Clinical Antipsychotic Trials of Intervention Effectivness (CATIE) survey, which revealed a significant short fall in medications for the long-term treatment of schizophrenia. He added that the NDA contains proposals for the agent's use as both an initial therapy, and as a maintenance treatment.