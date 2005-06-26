Solvay/CV Thera's Aceon gets FDA decision delay

Belgium's Solvay Pharmaceuticals and US drugmaker CV Therapeutics say that the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the date for its approval decision on Aceon (perindopril erbumine) tablets' supplemental New Drug Application by 90 days to September 10.

The extension is to allow time for additional clinical site audit activities at certain EUROPA study sites. The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is designed to assess the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor in 12,218 patients with stable coronary disease and without clinical heart failure. Endpoints include cardiovascular mortality, non-fatal myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest.