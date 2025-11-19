SOLVAY INVESTS IN JAPANESE UNIT

Belgian chemical and pharmaceutical company Solvay is investing 850 million yen ($8 million) in its Japanese company Solvay Seiyaku. It is building a new production unit at the Kawagoe site near Tokyo, Japan. The company, which was acquired at the end of 1992, was formerly known as Kowa Pharmaceutical.
The Japanese company focuses on human health care products and sells directly some of the Solvay group's pharmaceutical products.
The group made a consolidated loss in 1993 of 7 billion Belgian francs ($192.5 million), compared with net earnings in 1992 of 9.8 billion francs. The 1993 figure includes an exceptional charge of 3 billion francs, mainly due to restructuring. Turnover was down 5% to 241.3 billion francs ($6.6 billion).
