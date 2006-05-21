Solvay makes 75M-euro capital gain

Belgian pharmaceutical and chemicals group Solvay says that its subsidiary, Mutuelle Solvay, has sold a shareholding of 49.6% in SA Financiere Keyenveld to Union Financiere Boel.

The transaction price was 94.0 million euros ($119.6 million) and the capital gain for the Solvay group was 75.0 million euros. Financiere Keyenveld is an entity of the Solvay group which holds the firm's stake (6.8%) in SA SOFINA.