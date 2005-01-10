Solvay makes bid for Sweden's Neopharma

Belgian drugmaker Solvay has launched a friendly takeover bid for the Swedish drug enterprise Neopharma. Solvay has said that 70% of Neopharma's shareholders have already agreed to sell their stakes in the firm. No price has been disclosed and the deal is set to be concluded within a few weeks.

The acquisition will allow Solvay to enter the area of treatment for Parkinson's disease through obtaining rights to Neopharma's Duodopa (levodopa plus kardidopa), a late-stage developmental drug designed specifically to treat advanced PD. News of this deal sent Solvay's share price leaping 6.1% to 80.55 euros on the day of the announcement, December 20.