Solvay makes bid for Sweden's Neopharma

Belgian drugmaker Solvay has launched a friendly takeover bid for the Swedish drug enterprise Neopharma. Solvay has said that 70% of Neopharma's shareholders have already agreed to sell their stakes in the firm. No price has been disclosed and the deal is set to be concluded within a few weeks.
The acquisition will allow Solvay to enter the area of treatment for Parkinson's disease through obtaining rights to Neopharma's Duodopa (levodopa plus kardidopa), a late-stage developmental drug designed specifically to treat advanced PD. News of this deal sent Solvay's share price leaping 6.1% to 80.55 euros on the day of the announcement, December 20.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze