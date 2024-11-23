Solvay's Physiotens Launched In UK

Solvay Healthcare has launched its second-line antihypertensive agent,the selective imidazoline receptor agonist Physiotens (moxonidine), in the UK's primary care sector.
The product was launched in the hospital sector in 1996 (Marketletter September 29, 1996). The price to the National Health Service is L10.45-L14.26 ($17.38-$23.71) for one month's supply at the usual maintenance dose (200-400mcg per day).
