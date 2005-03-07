Solvay sees dip in 2004 pharma sales

Belgian pharmaceuticals, chemicals and plastics group Solvay reported a 4% rise in total sales to 7.88 billion euros ($10.45 billion) for 2004 although, at constant exchange rates, the increase would have been 7%. Net income leapt 26% to 541.0 million euros.

The firm's pharmaceutical business generated turnover of 1.75 billion euros, a drop of 5% (or 2% lower at constant exchange rates). Solvay says this sector entered into a transition period during 2004, awaiting the launch of some "very promising new products."