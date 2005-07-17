Solvay signs definitive deal to buy Fournier

Belgian drugmaker Solvay says it has signed a final deal for the takeover of French group Fournier Pharma. The company expects the transaction, which is awaiting clearance by the European and some national competition authorities, to be finalized this summer, as previously reported (Marketletter April 4).

Final terms of the agreement, which is largely viewed by industry observers as a positive move for Solvay, include an initial upfront cash payment of 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion), instead of the previously-announced 1.3 billion euros. In addition, payments of up to 415.0 million euros (previously 300.0 million euros) will be made on future developments relating to the acquired activities, subject to the attainment of specific milestones, the company said. This leaves the total potential worth of the deal close to the originally-forecast 1.6 billion euros, the group noted.