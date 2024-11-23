Solvay To Divest Animal Health

Solvay of Belgium is to divest its worldwide animal health business to American Home Products so that it can concentrate on its human pharmaceutical business. The sale is expected to be completed before the end of the year and will be sold for 14 billion Belgian francs ($449 million).
It is understood that Solvay plans to buy-in human pharmaceutical products or acquire companies in the USA, but is not planning on a major corporate acquisition unless an extraordinary opportunity arises.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze