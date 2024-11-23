Solvay To Divest Animal Health

Solvay of Belgium is to divest its worldwide animal health business to American Home Products so that it can concentrate on its human pharmaceutical business. The sale is expected to be completed before the end of the year and will be sold for 14 billion Belgian francs ($449 million).

It is understood that Solvay plans to buy-in human pharmaceutical products or acquire companies in the USA, but is not planning on a major corporate acquisition unless an extraordinary opportunity arises.