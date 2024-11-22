Somatix Cancer Vaccine In Trials

Somatix has initiated a Phase I dose- ranging clinical study of its GVAX cancer vaccine in malignant melanoma. GVAX is a retrovirus incorporating a gene sequence coding for granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor. The product is already in the clinic for renal cell carcinoma and studies in colorectal and prostate cancer are planned for later in the year.
