Somatix' Melanoma Vaccine To Enter Ph III

Somatix Therapy Corp has been granted approval to begin a Phase III trial of its GVAX melanoma vaccine, and this should be underway before the end of the month. Furthermore, a Phase II trial of GVAX in prostate cancer patients should be underway before the end of the year.

Somatix' approach relies on the ex vivo genetic modification of autologous tumor cells (or a cancer cell line) to produce GM-CSF using a retroviral vector. In Phase I/II trials reported in May, GVAX melanoma was able to stimulate an antitumor response in patients with large tumor burden.