Somatogen Receives Lilly Milestone

- Somatogen has received a $2 million equity milestone payment from Eli Lilly related to the completion of enrollment in two early Phase II clinical trials of Optro, a recombinant human hemoglobulin product, formerly known as rHb1.1 (see also page 20). Also, the two firms have agreed to amend certain terms of their global alliance. The amendment accelerates $7 million of the $10 million equity investment which Lilly would have made in March 1996 had it decided to proceed with the clinical development and commericalization of Optro.
Somatogen has also filed for a public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock. The net proceeds of the offering will be used, among other things, for recombinant hemoglobin R&D activities, to expand clinical trials of Optro, and to improve manufacturing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze