Somatogen Receives Lilly Milestone

- Somatogen has received a $2 million equity milestone payment from Eli Lilly related to the completion of enrollment in two early Phase II clinical trials of Optro, a recombinant human hemoglobulin product, formerly known as rHb1.1 (see also page 20). Also, the two firms have agreed to amend certain terms of their global alliance. The amendment accelerates $7 million of the $10 million equity investment which Lilly would have made in March 1996 had it decided to proceed with the clinical development and commericalization of Optro.

Somatogen has also filed for a public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock. The net proceeds of the offering will be used, among other things, for recombinant hemoglobin R&D activities, to expand clinical trials of Optro, and to improve manufacturing.