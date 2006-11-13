Somatuline Autogel NDA submitted to FDA

California, USA-based drugmaker Tercica says that its partner, French pharmaceutical firm Ipsen, has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration requesting approval for use of Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide acetate) in the treatment of the hormonal disorder acromegaly. The Brisbane-headquartered company obtained rights to the drug in the USA and Canada earlier this year (Marketletter July 31).

Tercica said that the condition is thought to affect approximately 15,000 people in the USA and Canada, mostly in the adult population. Studies show that the disease has an all-cause mortality rate which is at least twice that of the rest of the population, and that it reduces life expectancy between five and 10 years.

Tercica also said that the FDA's review would consider the agent, which is supplied in prefilled syringes, at a range of doses (60mg, 90mg and 120mg). The company added that the drug has been approved as a long-term treatment for patients with acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors who have had an inadequate response to surgery and or radiotherapy, in over 50 countries, including Canada, where the firm anticipates launching the product in early 2007.