Somaxon's Silenor effective in Ph III insomnia studies

San Diego, USA-based Somaxon Pharmaceutical has announced positive results from Phase III trials of its drug Silenor (doxepin HCL) used in the treatment of chronic insomnia.

The trial, which was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group multicenter study, examined the efficacy and safety of 3mg and 6mg doses of the compound in adults with insomnia. The primary endpoint, eight-hour wake after sleep onset, measured using polysomnography, improved 26 minutes and 31 minutes, respectively, in comparison with placebo. Improvements were also seen in total sleep time, with both doses yielding 415 minutes and 421 minutes versus the 374 minutes sleep time produced by placebo. The firm says that it intends to file a New Drug Application with regulatory authorities in the first quarter of 2007.