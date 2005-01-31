Sorin completes enrollment of JUPITER II

Milan, Italy-based Sorin, Europe's largest medical technology company specializing in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, says it has completed enrollment of its JUPITER II clinical trial.

JUPITER II, an international, multicenter, double-blind, randomized clinical trial, is designed to evaluate the firm's Janus Carbostent as a treatment for stenosis of coronary lesions in 331 patients. The product is the only drug-eluting stent that combines Carbofilm, the group's turbostatic carbon-based highly-biocompatible coating which is proven to significantly reduce risk of thrombotic events, with a proprietary, non-polymer agent-release mechanism, the company noted.