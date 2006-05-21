Sosei announces reorganization

Japan's Sosei Co says that it will reorganize its company structure by creating a holding company effective October 1. The reorganization was approved at the Board Meeting on May 15, and will become effective subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting on June 23,

Objectives of transformation

Sosei is establishing itself as a global biopharmaceutical company. It has developed a low-risk business model by generating product opportunities from in-house product discovery through the reprofiling of established marketed drugs as well as in-licensing western products for local development and sales in Japan. The company commercializes products through a mixture of out-licensing and establishing specialty sales, initially in Japan. This reorganization has been effected to ensure the efficient management of the firm's business objectives.