Sosei files MAA for cancer drug SOT-375

Tokyo, Japan-based Sosei says it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for SOT-375 (leuprolide acetate) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

SOT-375 is an injectable form of leuprolide acetate, a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonist indicated for various cancers and menorrhagia, which is designed to administer 3.75mg of drug substance at a controlled rate over 30 days via a biodegradable slow-release implant. Sosei purchased the Japanese development and commercialization rights to the drug, and is currently marketed as Eligard for prostate cancer by French firm Sanofi-Aventis in the USA, from US group QLT in 2003, and holds a subsequent co-promotion agreement for Japan with Nippon Organon KK (Marketletters passim).