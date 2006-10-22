Sosei initiates Ph II study of AD 337 in fibromyalgia

Japanese biopharmaceutical company Sosei Group says that its AD 337, a novel enantiomer of an approved centrally-acting non-opioid analgesic, has entered a Phase II proof-of-principle trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS).
This is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group exploratory study to investigate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD 337 in the treatment of fibromyalgia in female subjects. The trial will involve the recruitment of some 100 patients in up to 20 centers in the UK and Australia.
According to Sosei, earlier single and multiple-dose Phase I studies in a total of 49 subjects showed that AD 337 is well-tolerated with an attractive pharmacokinetic profile.
