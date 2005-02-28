Sosei license urology drug from Otsuka

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Sosei says that it has in-licensed the urology drug OPC-51803 (Sosei code SOU-003) from Otsuka Pharmaceutical, which has completed Phase I human studies of the agent for the treatment of incontinence.
Sosei has been granted the rights to develop and commercialize the product worldwide, with the exception of Japan and other Asian countries where Otsuka retains the rights. In addition, Sosei has co-promotion rights in Japan, whilst Otsuka holds a co-promotion option in the USA and Europe.
Sosei intends to begin a Phase II study of the agent, an orally-active small molecule with selective vasopressin V2 receptor agonist activity, to select the optimal dose in nocturia and nocturnal enuresis patients during the second half of 2005, it said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze