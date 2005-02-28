Sosei license urology drug from Otsuka

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Sosei says that it has in-licensed the urology drug OPC-51803 (Sosei code SOU-003) from Otsuka Pharmaceutical, which has completed Phase I human studies of the agent for the treatment of incontinence.

Sosei has been granted the rights to develop and commercialize the product worldwide, with the exception of Japan and other Asian countries where Otsuka retains the rights. In addition, Sosei has co-promotion rights in Japan, whilst Otsuka holds a co-promotion option in the USA and Europe.

Sosei intends to begin a Phase II study of the agent, an orally-active small molecule with selective vasopressin V2 receptor agonist activity, to select the optimal dose in nocturia and nocturnal enuresis patients during the second half of 2005, it said.