SOTIO Biotech

A privately held oncology company under PPF Group, focused on developing immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies for solid tumors.

Its operations span several locations, with research sites in Prague and commercial/regional offices in Basel and Boston. 

The company’s pipeline includes multiple modalities: a next-generation PD-1–targeted cytokine (immunocytokine) program and a portfolio of ADC candidates. 

Among its ADC leads are SOT106, targeting LRRC15 in mesenchymal and sarcoma tumors, and SOT109, targeting cadherin-17 (CDH17) for colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers. The company also holds licensing and collaborative rights to develop bispecific ADCs (e.g. SOT112 and SOT113) via its collaboration with Synaffix. 

SOTIO was founded in 2010 and joined PPF Group in 2012. It has raised large capital commitments from PPF to support its expansion. One notable funding round saw €280 million made available for pipeline growth, including advancement of its lead IL-15 superagonist platform (SOT101) and development of new clinical programs. 

SOTIO’s strategy relies on integrating internally discovered assets with external licensing and acquisitions. It seeks differentiated modalities—such as immunocytokines, ADCs, and engineered T-cell therapies—to address unmet needs in solid tumor oncology.

