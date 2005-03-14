South Africa awards ARV drug tenders

The South African government has now awarded the long- delayed tender to supply antiretroviral drug treatments to public health facilities countrywide. The Department of Health has said that the provinces can expect the first delivery of ARVs within six to eight weeks of the announcement, which was made March 3.

The tender, which is for a total of 34.0 billion rand ($726.4 million) over a three-year period, expiring in 2007, has been awarded to seven pharmaceutical manufacturers, for the following products: