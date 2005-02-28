South African HIV/AIDS drug tenders "soon"

In South Africa, the government has now completed its negotiations with pharmaceutical manufacturers for the supply of antiretroviral drugs to state public-sector hospitals. Tenders for the medicines, which initially were to have been awarded in August 2004, are due to be issued in the near future, according to Health Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang.
Deliveries of interim supplies of the medicines have been held back by a lack of capacity and infrastructure problems within the public health care system, she added.
