South African Manufacturing Plans For Merck KGaA

Germany's Merck KGaA says it has acquired a pharmaceutical manufacturingfacility in Wadeville, South Africa. The purchase, the value of which is not disclosed, was carried out through its local subsidiary, Merck (Pty) Ltd, based in Johannesburg.
This is Merck's second strategic move in South Africa. Earlier this year its Merck Generics RSA subsidiary acquired Xixia Pharmaceuticals which was SmithKline Beecham's generics affiliate in the country (Marketletter June 1).
Merck says both acquisitions demonstrate its commitment to the strategy of further expanding its international presence and the willingness to invest in countries with promising expectations. The pharmaceuticals market in South Africa, according to the company, is estimated to be worth around $1 billion, and Merck (Pty) Ltd's sales were around $23 million last year. The new production facility will "afford us the ability to participate in state tenders while strengthening our position in the ethical, generic and over-the-counter (medicines) market," said chief executive John Puckrin.
