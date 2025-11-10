South African Pharma Market $4 Billion In 2002

Rapid growth has already been seen over the past five years in South Africa's pharmaceutical markets, and a lot more is forecast.

The market, including pharmacy, hospital and other sales outlets, was valued by Definitive Data Tactics' Global Pharmaceutical Market Review 1994 at $1.05 billion in 1989, and is shown to have grown by 14.9%, 21.0%, 32.9% and 15.0% each year to reach $2.05 billion in 1993. By the year 2000, the South African market for medicines is expected to nearly double again, reaching a value of over $4.05 billion, or a growth rate of 97.4% over the six-year period.

In 1993, according to the Global Review, the largest market segment was non-narcotic analgesics, with a value of $163.4 million. Next came antirheumatics (non-steroidal plain) at $79.7 million, antidepressants at $68.0 million, broad-spectrum penicillins with $65.0 million sales, angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors at $63.5 million and cold remedies at $51.5 million. The review goes on to list a further 20 leading therapeutic categories and their sales in the country.