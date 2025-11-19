SOUTH-EAST ASIAN DRUG REGISTRATION

Many countries in Asia and south-east Asia have implemented drug registration systems which allow the health authorities to allocate a control number for a particular brand of pharmaceutical products, a recent Singapore seminar on pharmaceuticals heard. Reporting on the meeting, SANC News, a publication of the private trade body Singapore Article Number Council, said sometimes the registration numbers are non-significant. The product numbers are allocated in the order of registration.
However, in some countries these registration numbers are significant. For example, cough mixture is registered under a certain classification while antiseptic cream is under another. In the case of Singapore, the pharmaceutical registration number is not significant, and is allocated in order of registration.
Under the present system in Singapore, the pharmaceutical registration number is printed on all registered pharmaceutical products for consumption in Singapore. Pharmaceutical products imported into the country for re-export to other countries in the region are exempted from the registration system, SANC News stated. This registration system is serving the purpose of product registration adequately, it added.
