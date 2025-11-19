SOUTH-EAST ASIAN OTC MARKETS "SET TO BOOM"

The global market for over-the-counter medicines will grow 44% between 1993 and 2003, experiencing an annual average increase of 3% and rising from a value of $32.5 billion in 1993 to $46.7 billion in 2003 excluding inflation, according to predictions by Nicholas Hall, chairman and chief executive officer of the pharmaceutical industry publishing and consulting company Nicholas Hall & Co.

In 1993, the world OTC market was worth $32.5 billion, up 6% on the previous year, Mr Hall told the fifth annual conference organized by OTC News, in Estoril, Portugal, last month, but after inflation had been taken into account the market had in fact showed no growth at all during the year, and no real advance had been made since 1991.