South Korean Phama Sales Surge To 2000 says IMS

The South Korean pharmaceutical market is set to grow at 11.5% per annum to reach $8.2 billion and number eight slot in the world consumption rankings by the year 2000, according to a recent report by IMS Pharma Strategy Group, South Korea: Globalization and Strategic Opportunities (1995-2000).

In 1994, the South Korean pharmaceutical market - already the second largest in Asia after Japan - was valued at $4.2 billion and represented per capita consumption of around $94, a level approaching that of western developed countries.

Many of the development opportunities will arise through a concept known as segyehwa or globalization, a policy which is designed to encourage the integration of domestic regulatory and economic structures into the world economy.