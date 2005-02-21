Soy bean oil may reduce risk of heart disease, two new studies indicate

Every 34 seconds, an American man or woman dies of cardiovascular disease. Now, research suggests that a diet rich in soy bean oil can help. Two new studies shed light on the power of alpha-linolenic acid to reduce heart disease risk. Soy bean oil provides an excellent source of ALA, as do leafy greens, some nuts and flax.
Scientists now believe that ALA decreases C-reactive protein, a marker of inflammation strongly associated with heart disease. In one trial, Penny Kris-Etherton of Penn State University studied the effects of three experimental diets: the average American diet, a linoleic acid diet and an ALA diet. After six weeks, the researchers found that CRP declined after both the LA and ALA diets, but much more significantly in the ALA diet.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze