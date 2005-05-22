Soy/fish oils may help prevent heart attacks

Taking daily supplements of fish or soy oil may improve cardiac function and protect against heart attacks in the short term. Study results published in CHEST, the journal of the American College of Chest Physicians (April issue), are the first to show that soy oil increases heart rate variability, a measure of cardiac autonomic function.

"Our findings contradict the current belief in the medical community that increasing the intake of omega-3 fatty acids produces only long-term cardiac benefits," noted the study's lead author, Fernando Holguin of the Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia, USA. "In fact, our study group showed improvements in heart function in as little as two weeks," he added.