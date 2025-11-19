SPAIN DIVIDED OVER PHARMA INDUSTRY POWERS

Surprise has been the reaction from home and abroad to the decision agreed to recently by the Spanish industry association Farmaindustria and the Spanish government to implement drug price cuts equivalent to a 3% drop in pharmaceutical profits. Doubts are rife surrounding the agreement, with fears that companies have given up certain rights for nothing. An editorial in the Spanish quarterly magazine Indufarma suggests that some believe it contains points that do not adhere to the spirit of the agreement.
The editorial says that the agreement was not so much about generosity as taking a stand before a general crisis that threatened the welfare state, the development of which has contributed to technological advances and drug discovery. There was a reciprocity of growth through which development and consolidation of the Spanish pharmaceutical industry was possible thanks to Social Security, it says.
This mutual development is also necessary for future decisions to be made where possible through consensus, in order to avoid the government implementing unilateral decisions so as to simply safeguard its budget. Furthermore, it should not be forgotten that industry, particularly pharmaceuticals, needs long-term investment, and development of new medicines requires a stable framework in which to operate. This should not be forgotten even in moments of crisis, the editorial says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze