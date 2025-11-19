SPAIN DIVIDED OVER PHARMA INDUSTRY POWERS

Surprise has been the reaction from home and abroad to the decision agreed to recently by the Spanish industry association Farmaindustria and the Spanish government to implement drug price cuts equivalent to a 3% drop in pharmaceutical profits. Doubts are rife surrounding the agreement, with fears that companies have given up certain rights for nothing. An editorial in the Spanish quarterly magazine Indufarma suggests that some believe it contains points that do not adhere to the spirit of the agreement.

The editorial says that the agreement was not so much about generosity as taking a stand before a general crisis that threatened the welfare state, the development of which has contributed to technological advances and drug discovery. There was a reciprocity of growth through which development and consolidation of the Spanish pharmaceutical industry was possible thanks to Social Security, it says.

This mutual development is also necessary for future decisions to be made where possible through consensus, in order to avoid the government implementing unilateral decisions so as to simply safeguard its budget. Furthermore, it should not be forgotten that industry, particularly pharmaceuticals, needs long-term investment, and development of new medicines requires a stable framework in which to operate. This should not be forgotten even in moments of crisis, the editorial says.