Spain Frees Non-Reimbursable Rx Drug Prices

The Spanish government has agreed to the proposal by the Spanish pharmaceutical industry association, Farmaindustria, to free the prices of prescription-only drugs that are not reimbursable through social security. In order to control inflationary effects, the increase in prices of these drugs will be limited for the first three years.

The government and Farmaindustria have also reached agreement on control of pharmaceutical spending over the next three years. The two parties have agreed that drug consumption growth should not exceed 7%.

If consumption does exceed this level the pharmaceutical companies will make reimbursements for an as-yet undetermined quantity of product. Some sources suggest that growth in consumption of pharmaceuticals will rise by around 11% this year, representing around 650 billion pesetas ($5.3 billion), according to the Spanish newspaper, Cinco Dias.