Spain: health reform, Prices and Competition

12 February 1996

The replacement of direct control of prices in the health care sector by more global competition was called for at a Spanish health care conference organized by Coopers & Lybrand, Cinco Dias and CajaSalud last month. It was attended by representatives from all health care fields in Spain.

Spanish Health Minister Maria Angeles Amador reminded delegates that the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development had suggested that the Spanish health care model was one to follow. She added that the Spanish socialist party is offering universal coverage and free health care to the Spanish electorate in the current run-up to the elections.

It was also acknowledged that the health care system needs reform and that this would start with the country's hospitals. Another priority for reform by the socialist party is pharmacies, and more cooperation between the private and public sector has been called for.

