Spain Looking For Solutions To Public Health Dilemma

After 48 days of strikes by hospital doctors affecting the 105 Insalud (national health service) hospitals, the Spanish government and the State Confederation of Medical Unions have agreed to talks about the problems of the country's national health service. A process of negotiation has been proposed in a document that sets a deadline for agreement to be reached by the two parties by July 31.

Some of the issues that will be examined include hospital waiting lists, reorganization of external consultations, efficiency of operating theaters, the possibility of free choice of specialist, improved information to the patient and participatory support of improved management of the health care system.

A panel of academic experts found that some of the main difficulties of the health care system are: problems in controlling public health care spending; inefficient management; and an inadequate health care policy that has an incomplete definition of its objectives and lacks consistency, according to the Spanish financial daily, Cinco Dias.