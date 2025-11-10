Spain Looks At Pharmacy Margins

The Spanish general directorate for pharmacy is examining the possibility of pharmacies paying their profit margin on sales of medicines through social security to Insalud, the national health system, after social security sales have passed a 7% limit.

Pharmacies currently have a margin of 29.56 pesetas ($0.24) on every 100 pesetas sold, and the 7% limit is expected to be raised this year in line with public levels of pharmaceutical expenditure.

The idea for this is thought to have come from the Spanish pharmaceutical industry association Farmaindustria, according to a report in Cinco Dias, the Spanish financial daily newspaper. Farmaindustria wants to see pharmacies and drug wholesalers take on the same responsibilities as those of the pharmaceutical industry regarding Spain's drug expenditure.