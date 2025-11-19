Spain Prepares For Generics

Spain is taking steps to clean up the generics market, which until now has featured numerous copies of drugs that are still patent-protected and marketed under trade names. In future, in order to market a generic and have it reimbursed through social security, the drug must be marketed using the active ingredient name. The generic name will be followed by the producer's name.

Spain's director general of pharmacy, Pilar Gonzalez Gancedo, is considering establishing reference prices for generics, which are 20%-30% cheaper than nongenerics, reports the financial daily Cinco Dias. "Since October 1992 when new patent legislation came into effect in Spain, pharmaceutical copies are no longer registered. Rather, generics with demonstrable bioequivalence are registered," she says.

A spokesperson for generics specialist Llorente Generics said the introduction of a reference price for generics assumes a price cut of 20%-30% for generics of products now marketed under trade names by multinationals, which could jeopardize the industry/government agreement on drug spending (Marketletters passim).