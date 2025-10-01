Spain's Esteve Sees Independent Future

In the current climate of consolidation through acquisition and merger in the global drug industry, Spanish pharmaceutical group Esteve expects to remain independent, it told the Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias.
Esteve said that it has ruled out the possibility of merging with other Spanish firms. It described its strategy as building an international presence by establishing licensing agreements with leading international drug companies, and through exports of pharmaceutical raw materials by its affiliate Esteve Quimica.
The group consists of Laboratorios Esteve, which has sales of 23 billion pesetas ($185.5 million), Laboratorios Pensa, with turnover of just under 7 billion pesetas, Esteve Quimica with turnover of 6.3 billion pesetas, and a cosmetics and dermatology joint venture, Laboratorios Isdin, which has sales of 4.2 billion pesetas.
